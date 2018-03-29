6abc's Best of the Class 2018

For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. Thetaping takes place Monday, May 21st, at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.The Best of Class 2018 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 9th 2017 at 7:00 pm. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.