EDUCATION

Sixers upgrade circle of kindness between NJ teacher and students

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Earlier this month, Action News was invited to Washington Township High School as health teacher Matt Groark surprised his students with tickets to a Philadelphia 76ers game.

That came after the kids first surprised him with a set of tickets for the teacher and his wife, to lift their spirits following their fifth miscarriage in seven years.

The most recent loss happened in January when Kristen Groark was more than four months along.

EMBED More News Videos

NJ teacher surprises students with Sixers' tickets. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 2, 2018.



When the Sixers got wind of the teens' kindness, they offered the whole group free seats and VIP balcony suites.

That game was Tuesday night.

Not only did the South Jersey teacher get a chance to take part in a little on-court contest, his wife got the opportunity to hug each of his students, thanking them for their compassion.

The best part? The Groarks were able to bring their own little boys to the game, giving the whole family a chance to enjoy a night of fun after so much heartbreak.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsPhiladelphia 76ersstudentsAction News SportsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
Students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
High school student not allowed on bus due to outfit
Clearview Regional cancels classes due to threat
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
Family begs for help over tree resting on power lines
"Flushable" Wipes Creating Expensive Problem at Local Sewage Plant
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
Abington students take National School Walkout a step further
'Enough is enough': Students nationwide walk out
Show More
Cruz appears in court, remains silent when asked about plea
Suspect sought for murder inside Kingsessing laundromat
Police seek info after man killed in Wilmington
Philadelphia last in Pennsylvania county health rankings
Police: Potential threat prompted lockdown at Atlantic City High
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
"Flushable" Wipes Creating Expensive Problem at Local Sewage Plant
Suspect sought for murder inside Kingsessing laundromat
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
More Video