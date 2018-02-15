EDUCATION

Abington School District receives $25M gift; plans to revamp high school, focus on STEM

EMBED </>More Videos

Abington School District receives $25M donation: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 14, 2018 (WPVI)

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
In one of the largest donations ever to a public school, Abington High School alumnus Stephen Schwarzman is giving $25 million to his alma mater.

Schwarzman is the billionaire CEO of Blackstone Group.

Abington plans to revamp its curriculum to focus on STEM jobs, including requiring classes in computer science and coding.

The 1950's era high school will be renovated, and a new science and technology center will be built.

Also, grades will be reorganized so that all sixth graders will attend Abington Junior High and ninth graders will attend the senior high school.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsdonationscharityschool
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Middle-school students draw 'fair' PA Congressional District map
Philly principal pays students $100 to keep the peace
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Finance Department - internship application form
More Education
Top Stories
Sheriff: 17 people dead in Fla. school shooting; suspect ID'd
What we know about Florida school shooting suspect
School shooting witness: I heard too many gunshots to count
Day 1 of Phillies spring training starts with different vibe
Man dies in hole trying to rescue dog in Fairmount Park
Prosecutor: Ring brought guns from Ohio to New Jersey
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons
Middle-school students draw 'fair' PA Congressional District map
Show More
Missing man found dead in East Oak Lane
Love is in the air as couples say "I do"
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
Air Force reservist charged with raping, impregnating girl in Del.
5 arrested in Ocean County drug bust
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
DA: Merck chemist stole, dumped potassium cyanide
Sheriff: 17 people dead in Fla. school shooting; suspect ID'd
Medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Pa.
More Video