EDUCATION

After protests Wilmington Catholic school principal reinstated

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
The students at Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware are celebrating the return of their principal.

They placed ribbons around the outside of the school in Wilmington to welcome back Principal Cindy Mann.

She was reinstated two weeks ago, after her abrupt firing for quote, "insubordination."

Her temporary ouster led to protests and a walkout by students.

Mann thanked those students Monday as she resumed leadership of the all-girls Catholic school.

"I needed to help them process what has happened and to understand their role in everything," Mann said. "It was them, it wasn't me, it was the girls that are the heroes in all of this."

School officials have said they are willing to consider a two-year renewal of Mann's contract at the end of this school year.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationcatholic schooldelaware newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students welcome back beloved principal after firing
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Why students have occupied a university building for a week
New Philly Board of Education members announced
More Education
Top Stories
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Police ID man, woman dead in West Phila. murder-suicide
NJ required immunizations bill to make religious exemptions harder
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Showers Tonight, Summerlike Warmth By Saturday
Police search for suspect in Yards Brewery arson
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Show More
Canadian officials say body of player in bus crash misidentified
Police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol
Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
Trump promises quick decision on Syria response
More News