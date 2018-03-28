EDUCATION

Catholic school principal reinstated after clash with parish

Padua Academy principal reinstated. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Less than two weeks after her termination for "insubordination" roiled one of Delaware's biggest Catholic schools and set up a confrontation with the diocese, the principal of the all-girls academy has been reinstated.

News outlets report Cindy Mann was reinstated Tuesday as head of Padua Academy.

Mann was fired March 16, setting off protests. Students refused to attend class, while parents marched to the rectory to try to demand answers.

Mann hired attorney Thomas Neuberger, who threatened legal action. He had announced Sunday that negotiations had fallen apart, while the parish issued a statement questioning Mann's health.

On Tuesday, the Diocese of Wilmington said the 68-year-old would resume duties upon a physician's certification.

Mann said in a statement that she's sure the community will work "to heal all hurts."

delaware newsstudentsprincipalprotestWilmington
