EDUCATION

Charter school under fire after teachers claim no pay

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Vernon Odom on Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A North Philadelphia charter school is under fire. Teachers are quitting, saying they aren't getting paid. But the school is still getting funding from the city.

Despite the uncertainty, there are hundreds of students signed up and ready to go back to class in less than a month.

The school district's solution at this point appears to be to cut off funding and revoke the school's license.

The Khepera Charter School is the only charter school among 80 citywide that currently faces revocation of its charter.

The landlord for the building at 9th and Sedgley, where the embattled school has been occupying for years, now wants to evict them as the charter continues to drown in hundreds of thousands of dollars in red ink, owing money all over town.

All classes - kindergarten through 8th grade - were shut down a week early in June without warning or ceremony. Teachers say they have resigned en masse and found new teaching posts elsewhere.

We're protecting her identity, but one former teacher spoke with us about the situation.

"No we're going on three paychecks that we have not been paid... They have told us nothing," she said.

We were unable to contact anyone on the Khepera board of trustees or in its administration for a comment.

Charter schools in Philadelphia are funded by taxpayer money, but the school district has relatively little control over the management of them.

But currently underway are public hearings to revoke Khjepera's license to operate on grounds of a miserable classroom performance and failure to make payments to employee retirement and pension funds.

In terms of charter school performance, Roger Kligerman from the Philadelphia School District said: "It is the lowest score of all report types."

"Most of the teachers have had to go to the welfare office to get unemployment, food stamps, we're no longer covered health insurance-wise. They were supposed to cover our health insurance until the end of August. We've had no health insurance since May 1st," said the former Khepera teacher.

School district officials say the charter school continues to enroll students for the coming semester, even though its future rides on an eventual up or down vote by the School Reform Commission.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
educationphiladelphia newseducationcharter schoolNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
The Bucks County murders, soda tax, the new D.A. and so much more.
96-year-old grandmother receives her high school diploma
Rally held in support of Cheyney University
Drool-worthy things to cook in a waffle iron
More Education
Top Stories
Man shot outside Target store in NE Phila.; suspect still at large
New photos of man being sought in Center City hit-and-run
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
Trump: US 'locked and loaded;' NKorea readies missiles
Shooting suspect arrested after standoff in West Phila.
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
Driver smashes into fire hydrant in University City
Show More
'Sucker punch' suspect claims attack by prison guards
Lawyers want frat adviser to testify in PSU pledge death
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Pedestrian struck, killed on Rt. 38 in Cherry Hill
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
More Video