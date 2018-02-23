EDUCATION

Deadline today for Philadelphia pre-k enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Friday is the last day for families to enroll their children in school-based, full day, free pre-kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year.

The School District of Philadelphia will offer extended hours at its Education Center Today until 6 p.m. to help families complete applications.

Reminder: To be eligible children must be at least 3 years old on or before September 1st.

From the Philadelphia School District website:

In addition to the application, the following documents are required. You must have all of these documents:

- Proof of child's date of birth
- Documentation of family income

- Proof of TANF (DPW) cash, SNAP/food stamps, medical assistance
- Proof of Philadelphia residency
- Child's health insurance card
- Physical (health assessment) and Immunizations
- Completed dental form

- Picture identification of parent/guardian

Note: Special exceptions are made in regards to required documentation for enrollment for Foster/Kinship and certain families in temporary living situations.

For additional information regarding the preschool programs, please click this link.

------ Send a News Tip to Action News Report a Correction or Typo Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationschoolphiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News