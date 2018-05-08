EDUCATION

Deaths of 2 Rutgers students not considered suspicious

New Jersey News

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. --
Rutgers University says two students have been found dead on school campuses in recent days, although neither death is considered suspicious.

The latest death occurred Monday when the body of a sophomore student was found outside the Hardenbergh Hall dorm on the New Brunswick campus. Details on the how the death occurred have not been released, but authorities say foul play isn't suspected.

Campus police are leading the investigation into the death.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the death of a graduate student who was found dead Friday on the school's Busch campus in Piscataway. Authorities say that death is not considered suspicious, but they have declined further comment on the ongoing investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsrutgers universitycollegedeath investigation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School accused of throwing away lunches
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one
More Education
Top Stories
Churchville couple fatally stabbed then shot, autopsies show
Attempted lurings reported in Delaware County
Trump says he's withdrawing US from Iran nuclear accord
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
VIDEO: Suspect with assault rifle in Delancey St. shooting
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Stormy Daniels appears at Philly gentleman's club
Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death
Show More
Cleanup, repairs underway at PHL after main break
Voters choosing next mayor in Trenton Tuesday
Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots
Man targeting his wife shoots and kills 3 others, commits suicide: Police
2 women rescued from Collingswood fire
More News