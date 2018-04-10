EDUCATION

Delaware principal goes green after successful student fundraiser

Delaware principal goes green after successful student fundraiser: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A principal in Delaware is now sporting a green mohawk and it's helping his school.

Matthew Auerbach got his head shaved and dyed green Tuesday morning.

Auerbach is principal of Mount Pleasant Elementary in Wilmington. He said he'd go green if students raised money to buy Chromebooks.

Well, the children raised nearly $20,000 dollars - enough to pay for 30 Chromebooks!

Auerbach even got the school's initials etched into his new look.

