Georgia teacher will stop at nothing to see her students graduate

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she showed up to deliver his cap and gown. (WPVI)

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony.

A video shared to Facebook shows the moment Howard spots Wimbish holding the cap and gown. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher's kind gesture.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Howard stopped going to classes a semester before graduation. Wimbish refused to let her student's problems get in the way, so she helped him complete the credits he needed to graduate.

Wimbish has also set up a GoFundMe page to help put Howard through college.
