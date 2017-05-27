Georgia teacher will stop at nothing to see her students graduate

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony.
A video shared to Facebook shows the moment Howard spots Wimbish holding the cap and gown. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher's kind gesture.
According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, Howard stopped going to classes a semester before graduation. Wimbish refused to let her student's problems get in the way, so she helped him complete the credits he needed to graduate.
Wimbish has also set up a GoFundMe page to help put Howard through college.
Related Topics:
educationfeel goodteachergraduationstudents6abc Snacks
educationfeel goodteachergraduationstudents6abc Snacks