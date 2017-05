Georgia teacher will stop at nothing to see her students graduate

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony.A video shared to Facebook shows the moment Howard spots Wimbish holding the cap and gown. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher's kind gesture.According to WSB-TV in Atlanta , Howard stopped going to classes a semester before graduation. Wimbish refused to let her student's problems get in the way, so she helped him complete the credits he needed to graduate.Wimbish has also set up a GoFundMe page to help put Howard through college.