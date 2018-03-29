PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Glen Mills students listen to letter from Parkland school shooting victim's son

Glen Mills students listen to letter from Parkland school shooting victim's son. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

GLEN MILLS (WPVI) --
A locally based non-profit for veterans is turning tragedy into hope and inspiration for troubled, at-risk students.

Jimmy White, the ambassador for the Travis Manion Foundation talked to teenagers at the Glen Mills School during a leadership academy Thursday.

The foundation helped and has been in touch with the family of Christopher Hixon, the athletic director killed in the Parkland High School shooting.

Hixon's oldest son, who is a marine, sent a letter for Jimmy White to read aloud to the students.

"Don't think that just because you got in trouble means society has given up on you and that you can never make anything of yourself," the letter read. "You have the power to decide what you will be."

The letter also focused on respect, kindness and the powerful motto - if not me, then who.

Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldparkland school shootingveteransnonprofit
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
