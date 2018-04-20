High school removes bathroom doors to stop smoking

In an effort to curb smoking and vaping in restrooms, a high school in Maryland has removed some of the bathroom doors.
Officials at Broadneck High School made the decision to remove the entrance doors to some bathrooms following an increase in student conduct violations.
But not everyone is happy with the decision.
While the stall doors remain, some parents and students say they do not provide enough privacy.
