Kenney to announce Board of Education picks

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney will announce his picks for the school district's new Board of Education.The nine-member panel will replace the School Reform Commission which dissolves on June 30th.More than 500 people applied for the board.The state seized control of the school district in 2001 as it struggled with a huge deficit, low test scores, chronic teacher shortages and crumbling buildings. At the time, it was the largest district in the country to be taken over by a state government.In November, Kenney said mayoral control has benefited school districts in New York, Boston and Washington."If we don't create quality schools, then the brief renaissance our city is experiencing will evaporate when families choose to move in search of a better education for their children," he said.