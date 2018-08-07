EDUCATION

Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund for KIPP Charter Schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is showing his generosity once again by launching a $600,000 scholarship fund that will benefit students seeking their college degree.

The Help from the Hart Charity program, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, will support 18 students of "KIPP" charter schools from 8 different cities.

They're all going on to attend historically black colleges and universities.

The 39-year-old comedian says he just wanted to do his part in providing opportunities and quote "this is just the beginning."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsscholarshipcharter schoolkevin hart
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News