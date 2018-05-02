LIVE: Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly

On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It’s been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom pic.twitter.com/MoiRDfhY6Y — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2018

For the fifth year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama is joining thousands of students at Temple University's Liacouras Center to celebrate their post-high school plans. A number of Hollywood celebrities are also present.Whether it be a college, university, professional training program or the military, 8,000 students are in attendance for the annual event.They come from public, private, charter and parochial schools.Also attending are many of today's biggest celebrities including:Anne Munition, Internet PersonalityAnthony Mackie, ActorBailee Madison, ActressBradley Cooper, ActorCamila Cabello, Performing ArtistCiara, Performing ArtistDikembe Mutombo, NBA LegendErin Wayne, Internet PersonalityJanelle Monae, Performing Artist and ActorJameer Nelson, NBA PlayerJesse Tyler Ferguson, ActorJessica Goch (JGhosty), Internet PersonalityJidenna, Performing ArtistJussie Smollet, Performing ArtistKarlie Kloss, ModelKeke Palmer, Performing ArtistKelly Rowland, Performing ArtistLindsay Harding, Former WNBA PlayerMalcolm Jenkins, EagleMark Jackson, 76erNnamdi Asomugha, Former NFL AthleteNick Cannon, Performing ArtistTyler Blevins (Ninja), Internet PersonalityQuestlove, Performing ArtistRebel Wilson, ActressRobert De Niro, ActorZendaya, ActressThe event is being hosted by Reach Higher's "Better Make Room" campaign. It's an initiative the former first lady created five years ago to inspire children to take control of their future."On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It's been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom," Obama tweeted last week.In addition to Wednesday's events, more than 2,000 college signing day events have been planned in every state across the country.------