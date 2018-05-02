LIVE: Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For the fifth year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama is joining thousands of students at Temple University's Liacouras Center to celebrate their post-high school plans. A number of Hollywood celebrities are also present.
Whether it be a college, university, professional training program or the military, 8,000 students are in attendance for the annual event.
They come from public, private, charter and parochial schools.
Also attending are many of today's biggest celebrities including:
Anne Munition, Internet Personality
Anthony Mackie, Actor
Bailee Madison, Actress
Bradley Cooper, Actor
Camila Cabello, Performing Artist
Ciara, Performing Artist
Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Legend
Erin Wayne, Internet Personality
Janelle Monae, Performing Artist and Actor
Jameer Nelson, NBA Player
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Actor
Jessica Goch (JGhosty), Internet Personality
Jidenna, Performing Artist
Jussie Smollet, Performing Artist
Karlie Kloss, Model
Keke Palmer, Performing Artist
Kelly Rowland, Performing Artist
Lindsay Harding, Former WNBA Player
Malcolm Jenkins, Eagle
Mark Jackson, 76er
Nnamdi Asomugha, Former NFL Athlete
Nick Cannon, Performing Artist
Tyler Blevins (Ninja), Internet Personality
Questlove, Performing Artist
Rebel Wilson, Actress
Robert De Niro, Actor
Zendaya, Actress
The event is being hosted by Reach Higher's "Better Make Room" campaign. It's an initiative the former first lady created five years ago to inspire children to take control of their future.
"On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It's been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom," Obama tweeted last week.
On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It’s been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom pic.twitter.com/MoiRDfhY6Y— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2018
In addition to Wednesday's events, more than 2,000 college signing day events have been planned in every state across the country.
