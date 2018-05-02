  • WEATHER ALERT Fire Weather Watch
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Update on couple murdered in Northampton Twp.
EDUCATION

LIVE: Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly

(WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For the fifth year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama is joining thousands of students at Temple University's Liacouras Center to celebrate their post-high school plans. A number of Hollywood celebrities are also present.

WATCH LIVE:


Whether it be a college, university, professional training program or the military, 8,000 students are in attendance for the annual event.

They come from public, private, charter and parochial schools.

Also attending are many of today's biggest celebrities including:

Anne Munition, Internet Personality
Anthony Mackie, Actor
Bailee Madison, Actress
Bradley Cooper, Actor
Camila Cabello, Performing Artist
Ciara, Performing Artist
Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Legend
Erin Wayne, Internet Personality
Janelle Monae, Performing Artist and Actor
Jameer Nelson, NBA Player
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Actor
Jessica Goch (JGhosty), Internet Personality
Jidenna, Performing Artist
Jussie Smollet, Performing Artist
Karlie Kloss, Model
Keke Palmer, Performing Artist
Kelly Rowland, Performing Artist
Lindsay Harding, Former WNBA Player
Malcolm Jenkins, Eagle
Mark Jackson, 76er
Nnamdi Asomugha, Former NFL Athlete
Nick Cannon, Performing Artist
Tyler Blevins (Ninja), Internet Personality
Questlove, Performing Artist
Rebel Wilson, Actress
Robert De Niro, Actor
Zendaya, Actress

The event is being hosted by Reach Higher's "Better Make Room" campaign. It's an initiative the former first lady created five years ago to inspire children to take control of their future.

"On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It's been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom," Obama tweeted last week.


In addition to Wednesday's events, more than 2,000 college signing day events have been planned in every state across the country.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newscollegemichelle obamatemple universitybradley cooperNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles' Long teaming with Michelle Obama to help college students
EDUCATION
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan
University's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out
What is the Day of Silence?
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Young couple murdered in their Churchville home
City to relocate addicts living under Kensington bridge
1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday
16-year-old charged in SEPTA station double stabbing
Bill Cosby judge weighs publicly disclosing jurors' names
Philly area transit agency being sued for denying ad space
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
Traffic Alert: Closures Sunday due to Broad Street Run
Show More
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Man shot at teen inside NJ state park
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Very Warm Today
Pa. fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in New Jersey
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
More News