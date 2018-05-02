Michelle Obama, celebrities to celebrate college signing day in Philly

On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It’s been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom pic.twitter.com/MoiRDfhY6Y — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2018

For the fifth year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama will join thousands of students at Temple University's Liacouras Center to celebrate their post-high school plans.Whether it be a college, university, professional training program or the military, 8,000 students will be in attendance for the annual event.They come from public, private, charter and parochial schools.Also attending are many of today's biggest celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Rebel Wilson, Jussie Smollett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, and Jameer Nelson.The event is being hosted by Reach Higher's "Better Make Room" campaign. It's an initiative the former first lady created five years ago to inspire children to take control of their future."On May 2, I can't wait to celebrate my 5th #CollegeSigningDay in Philly! It's been amazing seeing this event grow into a nationwide movement where schools and communities celebrate students for committing to a higher education. #FlashbackFriday @BetterMakeRoom," Obama tweeted last week.In addition to Wednesday's events, more than 2,000 college signing day events have been planned in every state across the country.------