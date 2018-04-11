EDUCATION

All things are possible: Mom of 5 goes viral with law school graduation photo

EMBED </>More Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A single mom of five who will graduate from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law is the perfect example of why you should never give up.

Ieshia Champs, 33, has gone viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children.

In the picture, Champs wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says "I did it."

But the phrases on the signs held by her children standing behind her make this moment even more special.

The messages are variations of each other that range from "I helped!" to "We did it!"



The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Champs said that a fire destroyed everything she owned in 2009. She was also laid off from her job.

The father to two of her children died from cancer while she was seven months pregnant.

Champs admitted that she tried to take her own life, but going to church got her back on track.

She not only received her GED, but she also earned an associate's degree from Houston Community College.

Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and soon, a law degree from Texas Southern.

She says her oldest son, who is 14, has been the biggest help by stepping up to take care of his siblings.

Champs will graduate in May.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolu.s. & world
EDUCATION
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
More Education
Top Stories
West Chester University on alert after shooting near campus
AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Show More
1 year later search continues for missing Malvern woman
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
1st Round Rivalry: Flyers meet Penguins in playoffs
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
More News