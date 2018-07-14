Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on $8.5 billion in school funding for the state's nearly 600 school districts, boosting aid by more than 4 percent over last year.The Democratic governor announced Friday that the new district aid totals were available for the state's 577 districts. Murphy and the Democrat-led Legislature agreed to the funding in the recently enacted $37.4 billion budget.The K-12 funding is $351 million higher than in Republican Gov. Chris Christie's final year.Murphy says the state is "turning the page" from his predecessor.Overall funding is up 4.3 percent over last yearBut some schools will see bigger jumps. Bergen County schools will see an increase of about 18 percent, for instance, while Hunterdon County is in for a decrease of 2.6 percent.------