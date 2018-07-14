EDUCATION

Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid

EMBED </>More Videos

Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

Mike Catalini
TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on $8.5 billion in school funding for the state's nearly 600 school districts, boosting aid by more than 4 percent over last year.

The Democratic governor announced Friday that the new district aid totals were available for the state's 577 districts. Murphy and the Democrat-led Legislature agreed to the funding in the recently enacted $37.4 billion budget.

The K-12 funding is $351 million higher than in Republican Gov. Chris Christie's final year.

Murphy says the state is "turning the page" from his predecessor.

Overall funding is up 4.3 percent over last year

But some schools will see bigger jumps. Bergen County schools will see an increase of about 18 percent, for instance, while Hunterdon County is in for a decrease of 2.6 percent.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newsGovernor Phil Murphyschool funding
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Tuition rising for in-state students at Pa. owned universities
Pennsylvania state system tuition to rise amid budget gap
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Stepfather of boy who died after hitting his head taken into custody
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
1 dead after crash on 295 in Newport, Delaware
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Show More
Pennsylvania reveals cyber intrusion in birth, death records
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane
More News