Niche ranks best schools in Pennsylvania

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District in Chester County can celebrate Wednesday night.It's been ranked the 4th best school district in America by the education website Niche.Not surprisingly, then, its Conestoga High School was named the best public school in the state.Second on the list is Masterman in Philadelphia.Radnor, Harriton and Strath Haven round out the top 5.Niche ranked Germantown Friends as the best private school in Pennsylvania.