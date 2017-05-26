EDUCATION

Texas officials apologize after student named "most likely to become a terrorist"

CHANNELVIEW, Texas --
A Houston-area school district has disciplined several teachers after a student received a mock award naming her "most likely to become a terrorist."

Certificates given to the 13-year-old girl and other students this week at a junior high school east of Houston were supposed to be lighthearted. But the Channelview Independent School District issued a statement apologizing for the "insensitive and offensive fake mock awards."

The girl's mother, Ena Hernandez, says she was upset by the certificate given to her daughter, particularly in light of the recent deadly bombing at a pop concert in Manchester, England.

Channelview spokesman Mark Kramer told KPRC-TV in Houston that the certificates were a "poor attempt to poke fun."

The district declined to disclose the punishment the teachers received.
Related Topics:
educationterrorismstudents
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
TCNJ renames building amid link to racial segregation
Pregnant Maryland teen not allowed at graduation ceremony
Visions: Taste Rowan University's president's hot sauce
Philly musician's change of heart about prom performance
More Education
Top Stories
Police investigate child's death in SW Philadelphia
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
Trenton woman indicted for boyfriend's murder
Philadelphia police cruiser involved in Mayfair crash
Ariana Grande to return for Manchester benefit concert
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Show More
Wolf signs Real ID law, expects new licenses in 2019
Dozens hurt, some stranded after bus crash on N.J. Turnpike
Water gushing down NJ street after water main break
Trump attends G7 meetings in Italy
School buses damaged by fire Toms River, N.J.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos