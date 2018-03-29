HIGH SCHOOL

High school rifle team gets thousands in donations after NRA grant nixed

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
A high school rifle team in the Poconos is getting a big donation from the community after the school board denied a grant from the National Rifle Association.

The Stroudsburg Area School Board voted Monday night to reject the nearly $5,000 grant.

It was meant to help the high school rifle team replace equipment that dates back to the 1970s.

Almost a dozen business owners raised more than $6,000 and donated it to the rifle team.

"It wouldn't be acceptable if the football team was using helmets from the 1970s so as a local community we didn't feel it was acceptable for the rifle team to," businessman Brian Winot said.

The district superintendent says the school board fully supports the rifle team, but some members didn't want the district to accept money from the NRA.

