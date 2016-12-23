Philadelphia mayor trades luxury box for school funding

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has reached an agreement to give up the Mayor's Suite for events at the Wells Fargo Center to raise money for the city's beleaguered school system.Comcast-Spectacor will pay the city an annual flat rate of $100,000 solely for the right to resell seats in the mayor's box for Flyers and 76ers games over a period of three years.Additionally, the city is entitled to a portion of the revenue that Comcast-Spectacor makes from reselling tickets in the suite for other events such as concerts and family shows.The money will be donated to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.Vaughn Ross, Kenney's deputy chief of staff, says the city is in the process of negotiating a similar deal with Lincoln Financial Field.