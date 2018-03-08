NOR'EASTER

School District of Philadelphia announces two-hour-delay for schools Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Due to the inclement weather, all School District of Philadelphia schools will open Thursday on a two-hour delay.

All buses will operate on a delayed schedule pushing morning pick up times back by two hours. We ask that parents and caregivers be patient as certain yellow bus routes may experience moderate to significant delays Thursday morning.

All District-operated early childhood programs will also open on a two-hour delay. After-school activities including athletic programs and professional development sessions set for Thursday will continue as scheduled.

District administrative offices will be open on-time as regularly scheduled.

We urge everyone to take their time and travel safely getting to school and work tomorrow.

The general public and media should monitor the District Web site at www.philasd.org, the District's Facebook page www.facebook.com/PhillySchools, or our Twitter feed @PHLschools to stay up to date. Additional information will also be posted on the District's Information Hotline at 215-400-INFO (4636) if needed.

The School Reform Commission policy committee meeting originally scheduled for tomorrow will not take place. The meeting will be rescheduled and a new meeting time will be posted tomorrow on the SRC website at www.philasd.org/src.

