PROM

Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland

EMBED </>More Videos

Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students. Christian De La Rosa reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

It was prom night for the students of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, Florida.

Hundreds of students made their way to the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Saturday night, looking their best with plenty of glitz, glamour and some bling.

Security was tight, as bus after bus safely transported students.

There were plenty of limos, too, including a pink Ford Expedition limousine with the window reading 'Princess Meadow.'

Inside the hotel, students kept things the way they wanted it - private.

They took time to honor four of their classmates who should've been there with them.

Nicholas Dohert, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup, and Meadow Pollack had their lives taken on February 14 in the mass shooting. There were 17 lives lost that day.

The hotel's management donated the ballroom and the food, a $50,000 total, to the students.

Donations were collected to make sure everyone who wanted to come out to prom could make it.

Leading up to the big dance, senior class president Julia Cordover said it was going to be a night for fun and healing.

"Cause everyone deserves it, so we just hope that everyone will have a new positive memory for their senior year," Cordover said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldpromparkland school shootinghigh schoolschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan
Teen's promposal to best friend with Down syndrome goes viral
Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke'
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends special message to student who invited him to prom
More prom
EDUCATION
Local 4th graders become medical journalists
Kids learning to tell time on analog clocks becoming a thing of the past
New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one
Texas school principal under fire for 'joke'
More Education
Top Stories
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
Traffic Alert: Closures Sunday due to Broad Street Run
Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing
Car overturns on Schuylkill Expressway
Police vehicle, car collide in South Jersey
Police investigate threat made to Lafayette College
Grieving mom wants to bring son's killer to justice
Some calming of Hawaii volcano, but scientists remain wary
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Few Showers
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked
Police: Woman shoots intruder in North Philly home
2 men injured in shooting in Logan
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Burlington County
More News