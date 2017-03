Friday was Read Across America Day, and some South Jersey kids used it to prove that it's not just humans that enjoy a good book.The Action Cam was at the Charles G. Harker School Center in Woolwich Township Friday morning, as students read some Doctor Seuss classics to their four-legged friends.The event was a partnership between the school and FurEver Friendz, in recognition of Read Across America Day, which celebrates Doctor Seuss' birthday.------