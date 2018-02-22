EDUCATION

Sleepwalking student causes Pa. school to cancel classes

GREENSBURG, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.

State police say the seventh-grade student called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report he was inside Wendover Middle School in Hempfield Township.

The student told authorities he had been sleepwalking and woke up inside the school. Police say the student entered the school through a window and wandered around for about 15 minutes.

Police say the student lives about four miles from the school.

The Hempfield Area School District cancelled classes Wednesday due to security concerns, and police swept the building. The district says Wednesday's incident is not connected to another student's arrest earlier this week for allegedly threatening to shoot a female student.

Classes were scheduled to resume Thursday.

A note to parents on the district's site reads:


The PA State Police have cleared Wendover Middle School to re-open tomorrow. There were no signs of vandalism or theft as a result of the seventh grade student who forcibly entered the school in the early hours of February 21, 2018. The student's purpose for entering the school is still under investigation. Student discipline is a confidential matter and cannot be shared.

In light of the recent events, an added police presence will be at Wendover Middle School tomorrow and counselors will be available to talk with students regarding school violence and safety, as needed. Additionally, the PA State Police have indicated that they are striving to have an added presence at all district schools. This provides an opportunity for students to see law enforcement within the schools and to promote a sense of safety.

Safety is a priority and we will continue to review and improve our practices in this regard.

Sincerely,

Tammy W. Wolicki, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschoolsleepstudents
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News