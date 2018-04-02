  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Mobile 6 on the road as snow moves in
SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Some Montco schools to open 2 hours late Monday

A number of school districts in Montgomery County are on a 2-hour delay due to the expected snowfall Monday morning.

Central Montco Technical High School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.

Congregation Or Ami Nursery School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
Lakeside School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
Norristown Area School District (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
Palisades School District (Bucks) - Opening 2 hours late.

Upper Merion Area School (Montgomery) - Opening 2 hours late.
School Closings Page: http://6abc.com/community/schoolclosings/
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschool closingssnow
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
Haverford Township cancels classes on Monday
Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday
School Closings and Delays
More school closings
EDUCATION
Abington won't rename high school after alum donated $25M
6abc's Best of the Class 2018
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
LIVE: Mobile 6 on the road as snow moves in
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
It's snow joke: April Fool's forecast includes wintry mix
Police: 4-year-old shoots self in leg with father's gun
15-year-old shot in West Philadelphia
Police investigate shooting on South Street
Show More
'Affluenza teen' set to be released from jail
Montco DA investigating Pottstown homicide
Jury selection begins Monday in Cosby retrial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos