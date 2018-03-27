The former principal of Padua Academy has been reinstated following criticism of her recent firing from students, parents and the board of trustees.On Tuesday, Saint Anthony of Padua Parish announced Cindy Mann may return to work.The school's pastor announced Mann's dismissal earlier this month but did not give a reason, prompting protests, a school walk out and a meeting with school officials.School officials say they are willing to consider a two-year renewal of Mann's contract at the end of the school year.------