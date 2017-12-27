The state has given the green light for Philadelphia to once again control the city's public schools
Governor Tom Wolf announced late Wednesday afternoon that his administration has approved the district's recommendation to dissolve the School Reform Commission.
The SRC voted to disband in November.
The state took over control of the schools in 2001. On Wednesday, the education secretary said since then the district has overcome many challenges.
The SRC will officially go away in June, at the end of the school year.
