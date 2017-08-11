EDUCATION

Students could pay to skip lunchline

Students could pay to skip lunchline

LAKELAND, Florida (WPVI) --
Parents at a school in Lakeland, Florida are fired up.

They say their children's school is letting kids skip to the front of the lunch line if they donate $100 or more.

The parents call this a blatant case of classism.

The form was included in the orientation pack. Parents say premium seats at school events were also offered.

One of the parents shared the letter on Facebook.

"You got those who can pay and those who cannot," Chris Stephenson, father of one of the students.

"Hey my dad has more money than you I get to eat first you have to wait you have to wait," Stephenson continued.

Stephenson received a reply from the principal, who said the note was sent home as a result of a clerical error.

The principal said he "does not approve of donations tied to any student advantage or privilege on campus."
