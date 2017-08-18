Students in Philadelphia School District attend back to school fair

Summer is winding down and soon the kids will head back to school.The Philadelphia School District and a number of businesses and organizations are joining forces today for the 9th annual back to school event.It's a chance to get the kids everything they need to get off to a good start.D'Shanta Jones, who will be entering 5th grade, says, "My goals are to get all A's, honor roll, be the best student I can.""There's so many vendors we can get information from, also for school supplies," Terry Moragne-Macon, of East Oak Lane, said.The back to school fair, at School of the Future in Parkside, is held so students and their families can be ready to go for day one.More than 100 vendors are set up at the school located at 4021 Parkside Avenue. Games for kids, vouchers, school supplies, thousands of back packs to give away. Free screenings, including dental and eye exams, are available whether or not you have insurance."Every child to be seen will not be turned away due to an inability to pay, that's the wonderful thing," said John Suggs of the Oral Health Impact Project.Jenna Morley, who works for the School District of Philadelphia, says that "by partnering with organizations that give opportunity for free on site dental care, vision screening, it allows our parents to be ready.""Some people don't have a lot of money to get school things for kids so it's a good thing for them to come out here and give us all this stuff," said Saliyah Jackson, who will soon start 4th grade.Antoinette Mccallough, of West Philadelphia, says, "Paying rent and just struggling just to get day by day. When something like this help you out it's such a blessing, God is good."