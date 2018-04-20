EDUCATION

Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary

School walkouts planned for Friday. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A high school walkout is planned around the country Friday on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy.

Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the Colorado school on April 20, 1999.

Nearly two decades later, students around the country are pushing for change.

One walkout begins at 10:45 a.m. at Philadelphia's City Hall. Students will then walk to Aviator Park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Last month, a march was held in Philadelphia after 17 lives were claimed in the mass shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands of supporters. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6pm on March 24, 2018.



The National School Walkout website says nearly 2,500 walkouts are planned across the country, including some middle schools and colleges.

In Colorado on Thursday, classmates from Stoneman Douglas met with students whose lives in some way have been affected by Columbine.

They're kicking off a nationwide Vote for Our Lives effort fighting for gun control and encouraging young people to register and vote.

Students at Columbine High School will be marking the tragedy's anniversary with a day of service.

