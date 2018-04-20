Students take part in National School Walkout at City Hall

Crowd of students growing at City Hall calling for gun reform. “Books not Bullets” pic.twitter.com/d9sKkCfNPO — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 20, 2018

School walkouts planned for Friday. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018.

Students gathering in Center City to protest gun violence in schools on 19th anniversary of Columbine. pic.twitter.com/B9s44D1wUZ — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 20, 2018

March for Our Lives in Philly draws thousands of supporters. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6pm on March 24, 2018.

Students have gathered at Philadelphia City Hall to take part in a National School Walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy.Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the Colorado school on April 20, 1999.Nearly two decades later, students around the country are pushing for change.Students began showing up at City Hall in Center around 10:45 a.m.Last month, a march was held in Philadelphia after 17 lives were claimed in the mass shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The National School Walkout website says nearly 2,500 walkouts are planned across the country, including some middle schools and colleges.In Colorado on Thursday, classmates from Stoneman Douglas met with students whose lives in some way have been affected by Columbine.They're kicking off a nationwide Vote for Our Lives effort fighting for gun control and encouraging young people to register and vote.Students at Columbine High School will be marking the tragedy's anniversary with a day of service.------