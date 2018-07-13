EDUCATION

Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies

EMBED </>More Videos

Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies. (WTVD)

There's no doubt that teachers spend a large chunk of change while school supply shopping.

For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies.

On Thursday, the company posted in a blog that they wanted to make things easier for teachers.

The post read "And teachers, take note: You can add a little extra sparkle to your classrooms, too! For the first time, Target's offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more, in stores and on Target.com July 15-21."

Click here to snag the coupon code.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherback to schooltargetconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Tuition rising for in-state students at Pa. owned universities
Pennsylvania state system tuition to rise amid budget gap
The school district of Philadelphia is hiring.
30 middle school girls get to participate in robotics day.
More Education
Top Stories
Philly developer killed in stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
ESPN sources: Chase Utley to announce retirement
Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane
Resident critical, officer injured in 3-alarm Horsham fire
LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend in 911 call: "My face is demolished"
Child dies from fall, police question time it took for 911 call
Mueller indicts 12 Russian intel officers for hacking Democrats
Show More
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
McDonald's salads possibly linked to parasite, 100 sickened
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day
More News