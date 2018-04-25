PROM

Teen asks best friend with Down syndrome to prom

EMBED </>More Videos

Best friends' cute promposal goes viral. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018.

Prom season is here and some people really go over the top to ask for dates.

They are called "promposals" and Rachel Newberry of North Carolina may have pulled off one of the sweetest ones we've ever seen.

In video posted online this week, Rachel Newberry asks her best friend Ben, who has Down syndrome, to go to prom with her.

Ben is handed flowers as he walks into an auditorium while Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend in Me," the song made famous in the movie "Toy Story," is playing.

Moments later, Rachel appears behind the curtain and asks Ben.

Ben beaks down in tears when he finds out she did this all for him.

The pair have been friends since they were young.

"I don't remember a time in my life when Ben and I weren't friends. Since day one we have had such a special connection that I have never had with anyone else," Rachel told Action News.

Rachel said she always knew she'd take Ben to prom. In fact, she told her mom as early as elementary school that Ben was going to be her prom date.

The two will attend Mountain Heritage High School's prom next month in Burnsville.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldprom
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PROM
Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke'
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends special message to student who invited him to prom
Philadelphia Eagles player to escort local HS senior to prom
Toddler poses with marine brother's girlfriend for prom photo shoot
More prom
EDUCATION
Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools
NJ schools awarded gifts for environmental programs
'Merit or quota?' Fmr. official questions teen's Harvard acceptance
NJ Sen.Cory Booker will be Temple's commencement speaker
More Education
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Police begin crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Believe it! 76ers roll with Meek Mill past Heat in Game 5
Players congrat Coach Brett Brown for 1st playoff series win
Meek Mill released from prison
VIDEO: Meek Mill rings the bell at the Sixers game
Show More
Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Man in custody after 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee shot
Vandals spray-paint vehicles in Southwest Phila.
Police: Stolen car crashes in North Phila., 2 injured
1 hospitalized after Camden County fire
More News