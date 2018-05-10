U.S. & WORLD

Texas school principal stops giving 'birthday spankings'

Texas school principal stops giving 'birthday spankings'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2018.

A birthday tradition at a Texas school is causing quite a stir.

The school celebrates students birthdays with what they call "birthday spankings."

If you've never heard of this - on their special day, students are called into the principal's office to get a spanking. A playful hit for each year, a birthday pencil and a piece of candy.

However, those days are over at Alvord Elementary School after a few parents complained that it was inappropriate.

Most of the parents though say the kids love it, and it was a tradition in their small, close-knit town.

"I have been in the office and witnessed it when it happens. It's literally little love taps and the kids are actually asked do you want the birthday spanking or a hug or a high five," stated a parent who also said 95-percent of the children choose the birthday spanking.

Most of the parents also called the principal awesome.

While many are sad to see the spankings go, that principal says they will no longer be doing them because there are bigger issues to focus on.

