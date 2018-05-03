EDUCATION

Texas school principal under fire for 'joke'

Texas school principal under fire for 'joke'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
An alleged joke made by a Texas school principal has created a firestorm.

Shanna Swearingen, an elementary school principal in Houston was overheard making an inappropriate comment about a young black student who is in special education classes and is known to run from class.

"We won't chase him. We will call the police and tell them he has a gun so they can come faster," she was allegedly overheard saying.

Word of this comment spread like wildfire on social media.

The school district says she did take responsibility for her words and apologized to her students, adding, "While the comment was made in jest, it was inappropriate and should never have been made."

