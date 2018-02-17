THON weekend gets underway at Penn State

THON is underway at Penn State, the largest philanthropic event on any college campus anywhere in the world.Seven hundred students making the bold journey to dance, strut, stand and not sleep for 46 straight hours.Zachary Druce of Chalfont, Pa. said, "I've been waiting for this event for four years.I am finally a senior, and and I am capping offTHON my time at Penn State dancing at THON. I could barely sleep last night, nerves were clicking."Action News asked Rita Concannon of Berwyn, Pa. what her game plan is for the 46 hours. She said, "Stretch beforehand, eat as much as possible and just stay loose."Makenzie Tobin of Northeast Philadelphia said, "This has been my dream since I was seven-years-old. I've been coming since I was seven."We asked, you are pretty excited? "I am so excited," she said.The money raised by THON goes to the Four Diamonds Fund and Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital. Over a 146 million dollars have been raised over the years to help families pay their medical bills and get the assistance they need.Mark Puleo, a student said, "This is the coolest weekend of the year for everyone whoever spent a minute fundraising or canning or anything. This is amazing."This year's theme is Discovering Tomorrow's Wonder. Children fighting cancer live every day with uncertainty. These students help inspire hope.THON 2018 Organizer Haley Staub said, "I think it's so hopeful. Tomorrow it's what we aspire to give to children. Like the dream that there is gonna be a tomorrow and it's going to be better than today."------