EDUCATION

Visions: Recruiting Educators

EMBED </>More News Videos

Visions meets the Philadelphia principal who is working to recruit 1,000 educators (WPVI)

By
A Philadelphia Principal is working to recruit 1,000 Black Male Educators.
Related Topics:
educationvisions
Load Comments
EDUCATION
College Board to boost SAT security to combat cheating
9,190 apply for 96 spots in Philadelphia school lottery
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
6abc Internship Opportunities
More Education
Top Stories
VIDEO shows burglar rappelling into Montco market
Man dies, twin sisters injured in NE Philadelphia crash
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
Woman nearly abducted from in front of Sicklerville home
Robbers target 2 men within minutes on Valentine's Day
Police: 6th DUI for driver who hit, killed missing man
Pedestrian struck in Dublin, Bucks County
Show More
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
Farmers not loving warm February weather
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
Person struck by SEPTA subway train in South Phila.
California city's council votes to impeach Donald Trump
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
VIDEO shows burglar rappelling into Montco market
VIDEO: Suspects who tied up, left man in Juniata Park
Farmers not loving warm February weather
More Video