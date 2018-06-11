6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS

6abc's Best of the Class 2018 Special

6abc celebrated valedictorians in the Class of 2018 at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. (Ricky Haldis/Wise Owl Multimedia)

Ambitious. Unique. Driven. The Best of the Class members describe themselves in one word.

Describe Yourself
We asked these top-tier students to describe themselves their generation - Gen Z.


They may be young, but these kids have big plans for their future.

Future Plans
The 2018 Best of the Class have big plans! Hear their future career plans in their own words.


School shootings and politics were among the pressing world topics on the minds of these kids.

What do you think of the world today?
These high school graduates weigh in on the current issues facing our country and are not shy in giving their opinion on politics, social movements and the environment.


Students discuss their path to valedictorian and where thy will go to college.

How did you get to be the best?
Hear these Best in Class discuss what helped them reach their goals!


Criminal defense, engineering and more. Students describe how they plan to make a difference.

How do you plan to change the world?
The best and brightest high school graduates share how they plan to make a difference in their communities and their chosen career fields.

Speakers series
Rakia Reynolds offers some tips on personal branding and achieving your goals.

The Power of You
Rakia Reynolds offers some tips on personal branding and achieving your goals. Click here for more of Rakia's speech.


The Jefferson Innovation team outlines some of the advancement in treatment, such as 3D printing and more.

Innovations in medicine
The Jefferson Innovation team outlines some of the advancement in treatment, such as 3D printing and more. Click here for more Jefferson's team.



Stephanie Humphrey talks about the merits and dangers of social media.

Social media and your digital footprint
Stephanie Humphrey talks about the merits and dangers of social media. Click here for more of Stephanie's speech.

Motivational speaker and ex-Eagles linebacker Kevin Reilly speaks to the group.



A lesson in resilience
Motivational speaker and ex-Eagles linebacker Kevin Reilly speaks to the group. Click here for more of Kevin's talk.
Related Topics:
education6abc Best of the Class
