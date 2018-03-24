Egg Harbor City man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

An Egg Harbor City man has been arrested on child pornography charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced.

On March 20, members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of 49-year-old Joseph McCormick. He was charged as a result of the warrant.

McCormick was arrested on Friday and was charged with Distribution of Child Pornography (2nd degree), Possession of Child Pornography (3rd degree), Leader of a Child Pornography Network (3rd degree) and Tampering with Evidence (4th degree).

The charge against McCormick of Leader of a Child Pornography Network is a new charge in the state of New Jersey and the first of its kind for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

