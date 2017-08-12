Elderly man injured after truck crashes in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are investigating a crash which caused an elderly male driver to lose control of his Ford F-150 Pickup and crash over an embankment.

It happened Saturday in Wilmington on Carr Road near the Interstate-95 off Ramp to Marsh Road.

The pickup crashed into oncoming traffic and then down an embankment.

The driver was seriously injured and rescuers took 40 minutes to free him from the wreckage.

Carr Road and the I-95 off ramp will remain closed for some time as police try to recover the vehicle.
