Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington

Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
An employee at a South Jersey gas station is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery.

It happened on March 19 at the Super Speedy Mart on Route 130 in Burlington.

The male robber came into the store and went right behind the counter to demand money from the clerk.

During a fight between the two, the worker was stabbed.

Luckily his injuries weren't severe.

He ran after the suspect trying to catch him, but he got away.

The robber took an unknown amount of cash.

