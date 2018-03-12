  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have been following the dreams of our local American Idol hopefuls as they vie for a chance at a golden ticket.

Sunday night we got a first glimpse at the competition, and a chance to see how two singer/songwriters from the Delaware valley did when given their big shot at singing for the judges.

First was 18-year-old Catie Turner from Langhorne. Pa.

She's a senior at Neshaminy High School and a member of the school's choir.

Sunday night she sang for a different kind of crowd, including HER idol: Katy Perry.

Turner started with a little Britney Spears and then performed an original song.

She called this a "pinch me" kind of moment that ended with three "yes" votes and that shiny golden ticket to Hollywood.

"I ran out," she said. "Everyone was crying. I was crying and then Luke Bryan came out, and he shakes my mom and dad's hand and says, 'You birthed a beautiful mind,' and all of that stuff. And I am still crying, and it's not a beautiful tear. It's an ugly cry!"



We've also introduced you to 26-year-old Dennis Lorenzo from West Philadelphia.

He started playing guitar when he was 16 years old. The instrument was a gift from his grandparents.

Lorenzo, now a father, didn't let anything stop him from pursuing this dream - sleeping in cars and in storage units, all for this one moment.

Like Turner, Lorenzo says Katy Perry is HIS idol. He called Sunday night's on-camera moment meeting her surreal, even crazy!

It was a moment that was about to get even better.

"I will never forget Luke Bryan said to me, 'You are the reason why I am doing this. You are the reason I am here,'" Lorenzo recalled later. "Katy said she could see herself listening to my voice all day with a drink in her hand. I was pretty excited to hear her say that."

And now, with their golden tickets in hand, both Turner and Lorenzo are headed to Hollywood!

Coming up next, yet another contestant from our area, Mara Justine from Galloway, N.J. gets her chance to sing for the judges Monday night.

You can be sure we'll be closely following her story as well!

