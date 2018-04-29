ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' results: 2 out of 3 local contestants make the cut

Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News 11 p.m. on April 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two of the local contestants made the cut Sunday night on "American Idol," but one did not.

Ryan Seacrest said the voting was so close that the difference between some of the contestants was .19 percent!

The family of Dennis Lorenzo is upset, but still proud of the West Philadelphia native after he was voted off "Idol."

"It is what it is. America will be behind his music one day," said Dennis' mom, Roslyn King Lewis.

Three of the contestants in Sunday night's top ten were from our area.

Catie Turner from Langhorne, Dennis Lorenzo from West Philadelphia, and Michael Woodard of East Falls.

All ten contestants performed during the Disneyland themed episode, each singing a Disney song.

Viewers at home cast their votes online, officials tabulating them and announcing the winners just before the end of the show.

Turner and Woodard made it to the next round.

Earlier, Lorenzo's fan club filled a West Philadelphia bar - his cheering squad going wild when he sang his rendition of "Can you feel the love tonight" from "The Lion King" after showing video of tonight's episode with his daughter visiting him.

Earlier in the night, Lorenzo's family spoke about the emotional journey.

"He's my first grandson and I'm so proud of him. And all I got to say is he's doing what he want to do and God bless him," said his grandmother, Denise Parker.

"American Idol" returns on Sunday.

