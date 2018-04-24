AMERICAN IDOL

3 Philly singers make American Idol Top 10

EMBED </>More Videos

3 locals make American Idol Top 10. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

America has voted, reducing the number of contestants on American Idol to the Top 10.

Three Delaware Valley singers in the competition have made it to the next round: Catie Turner of Langhorne, Michael J. Woodard of East Falls, and Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia.

During the show, Catie sang "Havana" by Camila Cabello.


Michael sang "Believe In Yourself" From "The Wiz."


Voters Monday night chose six of the contestants. The judges picked the other four.

Dennis is the only one who had to impress the judges. And he did by singing "This Woman's Work" by Maxwell. The judges picked him as one of the contestants moving on.


Galloway Township's Mara Justine sang "Love On the Brain" by Rihanna in hopes of making the Top 10.



Unfortunately, Mara's Idol journey ended Monday night.

Next week, it gets even more interesting.

American Idol will make reality show history by allowing all 50 states to vote in real time on Sunday for its Disney-themed night.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on 6abc
------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idol
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Justin Guarini and Alicia Vitarelli discuss Idol Top 14
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
WATCH: Philly's 4 singers' Idol Top 14 performances
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'American Idol' top 10 revealed
Odds are in for royal baby name
Justin Guarini and Alicia Vitarelli discuss Idol Top 14
Watch FYI Philly: Helium's Comedy Academy welcomes Ducis Rodgers to the stage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, caretaker in custody
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
Police: No danger to community after bodies found in Bryn Mawr home
Boys knock door-to-door during raging fire, 50 displaced
Pennsauken car fire under investigation
Shooting victim found in McDonald's parking lot
Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
Show More
Police: Person of interest in van shooting has turned himself in
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Philadelphia Airport job fair at Liacouras Center
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
More News