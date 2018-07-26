3 solid deals for local tourist in Philadelphia

Prohibition Pub Crawl

Looking to see your city in a new light?From a Prohibition-themed pub crawl to a tour of the city's most authentic eateries, Goldstar is currently offering discounted tickets to plenty of city tours perfect for local tourists. Read on for a rundown.---Discover the booze-filled underbelly of 1920s Philadelphia at the Prohibition Pub Crawl. The three-hour historical walking tour takes guests to several establishments that served as speakeasies during the Prohibition Era. While sipping cocktails, you'll learn all about how alcohol was clandestinely distributed throughout the city and the local figures who helped keep revelers' glasses full.Saturday, July 28 - Saturday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.The Independence Visitors Center, 1 N. Independence Mall W$60Explore the city's gruesome side through Grim Philly's Sightseeing and Serial Killers Tour. Led by a knowledgeable professor, this 2.5-hour walking tour takes attendees to major tourist destinations north of Market Street while sharing lesser-known facts about local serial killers, slayings and psychopaths. You'll spot Benjamin Franklin's Grave, Christ Church, Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House and more while learning about the dark deeds of murderers like Corpse Collector, Frankfort Slasher and H.H. Holmes.Tours run dailyThe Independence Visitors Center, 1 N. Independence Mall W$40Take a bite out of Manayunk's favorite dishes. An experienced food fanatic from Chew Philly Food Tours will lead you through the 300-year-old neighborhood to taste cheesesteaks, tomato pies, soft pretzels and more at family-owned delis, bakeries and specialty shops along the Schuylkill River. Between bites, you'll also pick up interesting tidbits on the local culture, history and architecture.Weekends through OctoberChew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St.$5