3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From a neighborhood food tour to a peek behind the scenes at a craft distillery, here's what to do on the local food and beverage scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Chestnut Hill Food Tour with Chew Philly Food Tours





Indulge in gourmet cheese, craft beer, decadent desserts and more with a half-priced ticket to this weekend's Chestnut Hill Food Tours. With a guide from Chew Philly Food Tours, hungry guests will explore the historic neighborhood between stops at six local foodie destinations.

When: Friday, July 20-Sunday, July 22; various times
Where: Meet at McNally's Tavern, 8634 Germantown Ave.
Price: $29.50 (regularly $59)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine and chocolate tastings at Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars





Score up to 43 percent off wine-and-chocolate pairings this weekend at Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars. Couples or groups of four can enjoy a paired tasting at the Center City shop, or head out to the winery in New Tripoli to add on a winery tour.

Where: Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 51 N. 12th St., #76, Center City or 7627 Grape Vine Drive, New Tripoli
Price: $35-$90 (regularly $60-$144)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Guided tour of Federal Distilling





Take a guided stroll through Federal Distilling, maker of the five-time award-winning Stateside Urbancraft Vodka. The full-scale distillery and sipping room is currently offering tours for groups of two to eight for 50-71 percent off the regular price.

Where: Federal Distilling, 1700 N. Hancock St., Lower North
Price: $10-$23 (regularly $20-$80)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
