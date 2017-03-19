ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

6abc Loves the Arts: Philly Pops' Ella & Louis

Ella Fitzgerald is considered "The First Lady of Song," and, if she was still alive, she would turn 100 years old next month. (WPVI)

Ella Fitzgerald is considered "The First Lady of Song," and, if she was still alive, she would turn 100 years old next month.

To celebrate her birthday, The Philly Pops is putting on a show-stopping jazz concert called Ella, Louis & All That Jazz, featuring some of Ella's chart-topping hits along with classics from her frequent collaborator, Louis Armstrong.

"They both represent the great American songbook, the great tradition of American jazz," says Philly Pops Music Director & Conductor, Michael Krajewski, "this is the kind of music that the Philly Pops is all about."

Be prepared to sing along to classic hits like It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing), Sweet Georgia Brown, A Tisket A Tasket, and What a Wonderful World.

"I think the audience is going to love this program; the audience is first of all going to recognize all the songs" says Krajewski, describing it as, "the best of the best of American popular music."

Guest artists include R&B singer and actress Marva Hicks and trumpeter Byron Stripling.

"Both of them are wonderful personalities on stage," says Krajewski, "I think the audience are going to enjoy their music, appreciate their talent, and also enjoy them as people too."

The soloists will be accompanied by the Philly Pops 65 piece orchestra.

"It's a very dynamic experience to hear a stage full of people playing these songs that are so familiar to all of us," promises Krajewski who points out that this is the Pops 38th season, "We really exist to keep the American songbook alive, to really feature the best of American popular music."

The Philly Pops perform Ella, Louis & All That Jazz March 31-April 2.

For tickets and show times, visit www.TheArtsInPhilly.org.

