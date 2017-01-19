ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ABC's Sizzling Thursday Line Up Sponsored by Cadillac


Grey's Anatomy | Thursdays at 8pm on ABC
Grey's Anatomy Is Back with a Vengeance!
What do you do when your life is on the line? Grey's Anatomy returns THURSDAY JANUARY 26 8|7c.



Notorious | Thursdays at 9pm on ABC
Notorious centers on the symbiotic relationship between charismatic defense attorney Jake Gregorian (Daniel Sunjata) and powerhouse TV producer Julia George (Piper Perabo), as they attempt to control the media, the justice system and ultimately each other.
95 Things You Need To Know Before Scandal's Season 6 Premiere!




How to Get Away with Murder | Thursdays at 10pm on ABC

The brilliant, charismatic and seductive Professor Annalise Keating gets entangled with four law students from her class "How to Get Away with Murder." Little do they know that they will have to apply what they learned to real life, in this masterful, sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller.



Sponsored by:

Related Topics:
entertainmenttgit
Load Comments
Related
'Notorious' looks at how law and news make for great entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of This World Sweepstakes
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
FYI Philly - January 14, 2017 - 50 Best Restaurants
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Center City letter bomb victim speaks to Action News
Woman, 91, fights off intruder in her NJ home
Trio sought in armed robbery at Manayunk shop
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Mild Today
Show More
Fire damages 3 town homes in Delaware
FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers
Donor program helping turn tragedy into 'gift of life'
George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Funeral director who had bodies in her garage gets prison
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos